Automotive Innovations Announces Former Cox Auto Exec Darrel Ferguson as VP Sales Amid National Expansion
With 30-plus years experience Ferguson will lead Ai's go-to-market strategy helping dealers increase profitability through options custom-tailored to operations
“I was blown away the first time I saw the software. It is the most powerful automotive management tool I have ever seen, but even better, was created by a car guy, so it is intuitive for car people.”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Innovations (Ai), an all-in-one solution that allows dealers to replace multiple tools, increase profits, and get real-time visibility into their business, today announced the appointment of veteran automotive executive Darrel Ferguson as Vice President of Sales. This comes as the organization experiences strong growth.
Ferguson will be responsible for leading Ai’s go-to-market strategy, driving business growth with both new and existing customers. He draws upon past auto industry experience spanning over three decades, including retail, general management, and dealer principal roles, to further Automotive Innovation’s national expansion plans.
“Bringing Darrel on is a huge win for our company. He is a strategic sales leader with an incredible track record. Darrel has a strong background in performance management leadership combined with hands-on knowledge gained from working both in dealerships and with leading vendors, including Cox Automotive. He knows how to help dealers achieve profitability, improve efficiency and satisfaction. This makes him well-positioned to lead our sales organization as we continue to evolve and expand,” said Hoss Devine, CEO, and Founder of Automotive Innovations.
Before joining Ai, Ferguson was Director of Performance Management at Xtime, a Cox Automotive Company offering Fixed Operations software servicing over 7,000 dealerships with $150M in annual revenue. And before that, he served as the Director of Performance Management for another Cox Automotive company, vAuto, Inventory Management Software servicing over 10,000 dealerships with $250M in annual revenue. Rounding out over 30-years in the automotive industry, before vAuto, Ferguson spent six years as General Manager/Partner at two large, franchised auto dealerships.
Commenting on why he chose to join Automotive Innovations, Ferguson stated, “I was blown away the first time I got to see the software. It truly is the most powerful automotive management tool I have ever seen, but even better it was created by a car guy, so it is intuitive for car people. I believe it is time for dealers to have better options custom-tailored to their operations. For far too long we have been forced to conform to big companies' ideas of how things should be. My background as a dealer makes me appreciate what we have created at Ai.”
Ai consolidates six core dealer products into one 360-degree operating solution for the most comprehensive and accurate suite of analytics and operational tools on the market. The solution was founded on simplicity, one login, and one price, to positively impact business in the moment – not in retrospect. Ai's automotive solutions are designed to increase sales and gross profits in the showroom, F&I office, and on the service drive, at a fraction of the price of acquiring these solutions independently.
To schedule a time to see Ai up close and personal at NADA 2020, Thursday, March 10, through Sunday, March 13, 2022, click here. To learn more visit https://automotiveinnovations.com/or call 833-794-0810.
About Automotive Innovations:
Based in Kansas City, MO, Automotive Innovations (Ai) is the first omni-solution to provide an entire spectrum of automotive services on one platform, using only one login. Ai was created for car guys by car guys who collectively have over a century of retail automotive experience. The all-in-one solution allows auto dealers to replace multiple tools, increase profits, and gain real-time visibility into the major profit centers of sales, F&I, and the service drive – all at a fraction of the price of other solutions.
