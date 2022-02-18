$50,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $64 million; Powerball jackpot reaches $31 million

JACKSON, MISS. – Keeping the winning streak going, another Mississippi Lottery player hit the right numbers for last night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, scoring the jackpot of $50,000.

The Mississippi Match 5 numbers from Thursday night’s drawing were: 09, 20, 25, 31 and 35. The lucky player matched all five numbers and purchased the winning ticket from 49 Exxon at 1970 Jerry Clower Blvd. in Yazoo City.

Last night’s big win follows other notable wins this week with Mississippi Match 5 and Powerball.

A Poplarville man claimed a $524,976 jackpot prize Thursday as the largest single winner of a Mississippi Match 5 game to date. He has been playing Mississippi Lottery games from the beginning; but, switched to exclusively playing Mississippi Match 5 once it was introduced. He always chooses Quick Pick for his numbers and purchases his tickets from Ramey’s at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville.

Additionally, a player won $50,000 from the Powerball® drawing Wednesday, matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were: 22, 30, 40, 42 and 48 with a Powerball of 16 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions® jackpot is up to $64 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $31 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.

###