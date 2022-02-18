Kreidler names Michael Wood chief deputy insurance commissioner

February 8, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler today announced that Michael Wood will serve as the agency’s new chief deputy commissioner.

Wood joined the office in October 2021 after serving as administrator for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Oregon. While there, he oversaw a staff of 200 people who are responsible for workplace safety and health for all workers in Oregon. Before his time in Oregon, Wood worked at the Washington Department of Labor and Industries and the state Legislature. Wood earned a bachelor’s degree in English and political science from Gonzaga University.

“Michael brings an array of experience in strategic planning, regulatory and legislative strategies, management and unemployment insurance,” Kreidler said. “He led the state of Oregon’s occupational safety efforts during the height of the COVID pandemic and has proven to be a strong, steady leader in his short time with our agency.”

Wood replaces former Chief Deputy Commissioner Mark Dietzler, who resigned to return to the private sector as an attorney.