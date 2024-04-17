OIC launches podcast to address insurance questions

April 15, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has launched a podcast to provide consumers and listeners in the Evergreen State with additional information about the insurance industry and the OIC’s work.

The podcast, “OIC Answers,” poses a question about an aspect of insurance in each episode, from how to get signed up for Medicare to why your car insurance rates change.

“Our Consumer Advocacy division fields hundreds of calls from Washingtonians with questions about their insurance,” Kreidler said. “I hope this new avenue for sharing information can help people learn more about their coverage and their options, not to mention our work, at their own pace.”

Hosts Aaron VanTuyl and Matt Baide, from the agency’s Public Affairs division, will spend each episode asking a member of the agency’s staff questions about a specific topic to help consumers in Washington state better understand their coverage, and what the OIC can do for them.

How does the OIC combat insurance fraud? Is pet insurance a worthwhile investment? What’s covered if your house is caught in a natural disaster? Why is car insurance more expensive now? This new 15-minute podcast will provide the answers.

Episodes will be published monthly and available on insurance.wa.gov, as well as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.