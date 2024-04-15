Kreidler fines Coordinated Care Corporation $35,000 for incorrect claims processing

April 10, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler fined Coordinated Care Corporation $35,000 in March for incorrectly processing claims for telehealth services.

Due to a misconfiguration in the company’s system in 2022, a total of 1,872 telehealth claims were inadvertently billed for cost-shares of $177,344. The company corrected the issue and removed the cost shares from those claims.

March fines and consent orders

The fine was part of $255,000 in fines Kreidler’s office issued in March of 2024 for violations of state insurance laws and regulations. The other fines included:

Molina Healthcare of Washington, Bothell, Wash.; fined $100,000.

First Premier Home Warranty Corp, Brooklyn, New York; fined $100,000.

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company, Hartford, Conn.; fined $3,000 (order 24-0023).

Hartford used incorrect rating factors on 29 homeowners insurance policies between October 2022 and March 2023, most of which were due to automated square footage estimates not being updated.

Trinity Universal Insurance Company, Dallas, Texas; fined $3,000 (order 24-0019).

Trinity Universal used incorrect rating factors on 13 homeowners insurance policies in 2022.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington, Seattle, Wash.; fined $10,000 (order 24-0014).

Kaiser failed to file four group rate filings within 30 days of the rates going into effect. The oldest of the four filings went into effect on January 1, 2021, and was submitted in February 2022, which was late by 244 business days.

Acme Fuel Company, Olympia, Wash.; fined $2,000 (order 24-0027).

Acme failed to timely file its annual report with the OIC on two occasions without first obtaining an extension.

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company, Dallas, Texas; fined $1,000 (order 24-0010).

The company used incorrect rating factors on 10 policies.

Janke Insurance Agency, Moses Lake, Wash.; fined $1,000 (order 24-0007).

The licensee and its employees failed to promptly process a customer’s request to cancel five policies and closely supervise its employees’ work.

About the Office

Kreidler’s office oversees Washington’s insurance industry to ensure that individuals, companies, agents and brokers follow state laws. Since 2001, Kreidler has assessed more than $40 million in fines, which are directed to the state’s general fund to pay for state services.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner publishes disciplinary orders against companies, agents and brokers. Consumers can also look up complaints against insurance companies.

For an insurance question or complaint, you may contact Kreidler’s consumer advocates online or by phone at 800-562-6900.

