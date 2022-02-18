Florida Prepaid and Florida State Parks Partner to Encourage Families to Explore Education

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 18, 2022

~Ten Florida children will receive a one-year university plan scholarship~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Prepaid College Savings Program and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Florida State Parks are partnering to encourage families to explore educational opportunities and the outdoors.

Through this partnership,10 Florida children will be awarded a one-year Florida university plan college scholarship valued at approximately $7,000, and 25 runners-up will be selected to receive a Florida State Parks Junior Ranger gift pack.

The contest runs now through March 25, 2022.

“As important as classroom education is for students on the path to college, we also know there are proven benefits to hands-on, active learning, and this partnership reflects that,” said Florida Prepaid College Board Chairman John D. Rood. “We encourage families to explore two things that make Florida so special: our state parks and the largest, longest-running prepaid college program in the nation.”

“The Florida State Parks Junior Ranger Program provides children the opportunity to learn about Florida’s natural resources, culture and history,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “This program is great because children can explore our award-winning parks either in-person or virtually and discover ways to protect and conserve Florida’s unique environment.”

New Junior Rangers promise to protect the plants, animals, water, geological features, culture and history of Florida State Parks. They also pledge to continue to learn about parks and share what they have learned with others as they explore …the Real Florida. The module topics Junior Rangers learn about include natural resources, cultural resources, recreation and service. Junior Rangers help support the mission of the Florida Park Service to preserve and restore Florida's natural and cultural resources.

In addition, park rangers provide year-round programming that tells the stories of our state parks, while the museums, visitor centers and interpretive displays provide opportunities for self-paced learning.

To learn more and submit an entry for the scholarship program, visit FloridaStateParks.org/FloridaPrepaid.