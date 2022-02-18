Veteran Ventures Capital invests with SEE ID, Inc.
Veteran Ventures Capital is a veteran-owned, growth-equity investment fund focused on veteran businesses
VVC announces a seed investment in SEE ID, Inc., an industry-first asset tracking platform pushing the limits of real-time precision-based location technology.
We are pushing the limits of real-time, precision-based location technology and pioneering solutions to some of the biggest safety problems of our time.”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC) is proud to announce a seed investment in SEE ID, Inc., an industry-first asset tracking platform utilizing real-time, precision-based location technology. “SEE ID is an Industrial IoT team providing RFID systems and software to identify, locate, authenticate, and status assets instantaneously,” said Derren Burrell, VVC Founder and President. “The IoT industry is growing rapidly, and we selected this high-performing team to capitalize on that. SEE ID’s solutions provide 100% accountability in several different environments, to include the government sector, where SEE ID already supports sensitive customers. We look forward to helping them capitalize on their traction,” he added.
— William Reny, Founder and Air Force veteran
“We are pushing the limits of real-time, precision-based location technology and pioneering solutions to some of the biggest safety problems of our time,” said William Reny, Founder and Air Force veteran. “It’s only fitting that our first institutional money comes from one of the pioneers in the veteran alternative capital space - Veteran Ventures Capital.”
About Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC
Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC), LLC is a veteran-owned growth-equity investment fund focused on military entrepreneurs. VVC interacts exclusively with companies that have military veteran leadership, recognizing the value of military experience, training, and character in business operations. For more information, please visit www.veteranventures.us.
About SEE ID, Inc
SEE ID, Inc is the developer of an asset tracking platform intended to push the limits of real-time precision-based location technology. The company's platform leverages the technologies including the patented passive RFID tracking solutions, low power BLE, GPS, AR/VR, edge camera platforms utilizing AI, and more, thereby giving accuracy to all mapping technologies in areas that are troublesome. For more information, please visit www.seeidinc.com.
Derren Burrell
Veteran Ventures Capital
inquiry@veteranventures.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other