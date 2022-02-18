HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY LEADER CO-AUTHORS A NEW BOOK TO HELP EMPLOYERS MAKE THE RIGHT BENEFIT DECISIONS FOR THEIR EMPLOYEES

Book Cover

Dan LaBroad recently co-authored a book released nationwide to help employers understand the crucial decisions they make when in choosing healthcare plans.

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan LaBroad, founder of Ovation, recently co-authored Life & Death Decisions in the C-Suite, a book released nationwide to help employers understand the crucial decisions they make every year in choosing healthcare plans for their employees.

The book was a collaborative effort and featured several leading advisors and top business consultants urging employers to learn how the current healthcare system causes financial damage to the company and its employees and how to provide bona fide solutions to fix it.

In his detailed chapter, Life and Death at the Drug Store, Dan LaBroad exposes the dangerous nexus between drug manufacturers, health plans, and PBMs that can put a financial burden on your employees and cost them their lives just because the employer had approved the wrong plan.

"Many employers, feeling that they have no other viable financial choice, opt for plans connected to the big PBMs, and by doing so, they cause their employees to pay more than they should for their medications, which can put ordinary drugs out of the reach of many employees," says Dan. "As an employer, you have the power to make the right life-or-death decision when it comes to choosing a healthcare plan for your employees."

Dan has built Ovation as a fiduciary employee benefits firm focused on results and outcomes. The benefits advisory industry has recognized his work for over 15 years. In addition, he has repeatedly received the prestigious NAHU Soaring Eagle Award for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client services.

Life & Death Decisions in the C-Suite guides the C-Suite executives to recognize the deficiencies of the current healthcare model and how this affects the health management programs of the employees.

For more information, please visit www.lifeanddeathdecisionsbook.com.

