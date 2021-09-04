PRICE TRANSPARENCY STARTUP HANDL HEALTH BRINGS OVATION’S DAN LABROAD AS ADVISOR

This strategic partnership will accelerate employers’ access to an innovative solution that reduces health spend and profit loss.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan LaBroad, President and Chief Executive Officer of employee benefits strategy consultancy Ovation Health & Life Services, has officially joined healthcare price transparency startup Handl Health as an advisor supporting strategic partnerships and sales. LaBroad’s expertise and network will enable Handl Health to partner with benefits brokers to offer employers an intuitive solution to save on healthcare spend.

Healthcare is the second largest operating expense for employers, making up approximately 8% of annual operating budgets for typical employers. The total annual cost of healthcare per employee was $14,500 in 2019, but with the use of Handl Health’s cost estimator, employers can save approximately $3,000 per employee annually. LaBroad’s guidance and expertise in employer benefits will be instrumental in Handl Health’s future partnerships and helping self-insured employers save thousands of dollars and increase employee satisfaction.

“As the President and CEO of Ovation Health & Life Services, I see a fundamental gap in the industry for transparent pricing of healthcare services,” explains Dan LaBroad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Health & Life Services. “I know there is considerable demand for the product Handl Health is offering, and I’m thrilled to be advising the team in expanding their network and sharing their innovative and unique solution with employers around the country.”

LaBroad’s company, Ovation Health and Life Services, focuses on results and outcomes, growing revenue and the bottom line by reducing costs through innovative, long-term strategies with cost and risk controls. Ovation aims to eliminate the typical overspend and profit-leak present in most company health plans, making Handl Health a perfect partner to tackle this issue. Through their user-friendly and accurate cost estimator, Handl Health enables employees to understand how much they’ll pay for the care they need beforehand, avoiding surprise bills and medical debt.

“We’re very excited and proud to be working with Dan LaBroad,” shared Handl Health founder, Ria Shah. “This partnership is the next step in reaching self-insured employers around the country to ensure they not only give their employees the benefits they need, but reduce healthcare spend in the process.”

About Handl Health

Handl Health is a healthcare price transparency search engine that allows users to shop for and compare prices of hospital services and procedures based on location and insurance. Handl Health has capitalized on the recently published hospital pricing data, as legislated by the CMS, to offer businesses and their employees a quick and easy way to find care at a reasonable price, avoiding countless hours on the phone to insurers and providers. Through the Handl Health app, the company has transformed the healthcare experience from hours to just 30 seconds. To learn more, visit handlhealth.com or email hello@handlhealth.com.

About Dan LaBroad

Daniel LaBroad’s work and successes have been recognized and honored by the benefits industry since 2006. He has qualified every year for the National Association of Health Underwriter's (NAHU) highest honor, The Soaring Eagle Award, and most recently, the recipient of the association’s prestigious Leading Producers Roundtable Lifetime Award, its premier award recognizing members who have achieved the greatest success in demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service.

Because of Dan’s expertise and industry leadership, he was also invited by the World Health Care Congress, one of the most prestigious events in healthcare, to serve as faculty at their annual event in Washington, D.C. For the same reasons, industry publications BenefitsPRO and Employee Benefit Adviser have both featured Dan’s professional insights in their pages. Dan also attracted the attention of the highly influential Chief Executive magazine, which featured Dan and Akorbi’s CEO, Azam Mirza, in a 2020 article, “The Cure for Healthcare Costs.” The article detailed Azam’s remarkable results working with Dan on improving the quality of care and enhancing the employees’ benefits while dramatically reducing the company’s health care costs.

Dan has built his company, Ovation, as a fiduciary employee benefits firm focused on results and outcomes. Ovation always acts in the client’s best interests when it comes to their benefitsprogram, rather than serving its own interests or those of the insurance companies. Ovation reduces costs through innovative, long-term strategies and cost/risk controls, with a strong emphasis on client experience through employee education and engagement. Contact Daniel at daniel@ovationlife.com