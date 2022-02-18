Multiple Roads Closed in Armstrong County Due to Flooding

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that State Routes 3013 (Nicola Road/Mushroom Farm Road/Nichola Road), 4035 (Craigsville Road/Yellow Dog Road) and State Route 1004 (Rimerton Road) are closed in both directions due to flooding.

The closure is as follows:

State Route 3013 is closed between the intersections of Hindman Hill Road and the Butler County Line/SR 1021 in West Franklin Township

State Route 4035 is closed between the intersections of Airport Road, Yellow Dog Road and Old Butler Road in West Franklin Township

State Route 1004 is closed between the intersections of Poseytown Road, Scenic Road and State Route 1002 in Madison Township

The closures are estimated to end at 3:00 p.m. but may change based on conditions.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.