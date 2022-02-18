District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding – 9 A.M. Update
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:
Allegheny County
- Center Street (Route 2118) between Walnut Street (Route 48) and Center Grove Road in Versailles Borough
- Route 48 between Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport to Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough
- Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4017) between Kiwanis Park Road and Wise Lane in Shaler Township
- Little Deer Creek Road (Route 1015) between Lefever Hill Road/Log Cabin Road intersection and Duquesne Light Lane in Indiana Township
Beaver County
- Route 30 between Long Road to Hookstown Frankfort Road (PA-168) in Greene Township
- Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township
- North Camp Run Road (Route 1011) between PA-288 and American School Road in Franklin Township
- Barclay Hill Road (Route 4037) single-lane restriction between Midland Beaver Road and John E Gray Drive in Industry Borough
- Brush Creek Road (Route 1019) between Powell Road and Mellon Road (Route 1018) in New Sewickley Township
- Service Creek Road (Route 3020) between Parrish Drive in Hopewell Township and Clearview Road in Independence Township
- Hartzell School Road (Route 1015) between PA-588 in Marion Township and Fombell Road in Franklin Township
- Park Road (Route 3023) between E. Hookstown Grade Road and Hookstown Grade Road in Independence Township
- Independence Road (Route 3013) between Tank Farm Road in Independence Township and Bryson Road in Hopewell Township
- Soap Run Road (Route 1008) between PA-288/Zelienople Road Intersection and Celia Road in Franklin Township
- Route 68 in Industry Borough single-lane restriction between Sebring Road and Barclay Hill Road
- Route 68 in Industry Borough between Wolf Run Road (Route 4034) and Engle Road (Route 4032)
- Route 588 between Pine Run Road and Hartzell School Road
Lawrence County
- Old Plank Road (Route 1003) in Neshannock Township from Woodland Drive to Oakwood Way
- Houston Road (Route 3011) in Little Beaver Township from Scott-Wallace Road to Beaver Dam Road
- Route 351 from Gilmore Road to Route 351/551 intersection
- Route 551 from Gilmore Road to Route 551/351 intersection
- Mt. Herman Church Road (Route 2013) between Frew Mill Road and Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
# # #