District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding – 9 A.M. Update

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Allegheny County

Little Deer Creek Road (Route 1015) between Lefever Hill Road/Log Cabin Road intersection and Duquesne Light Lane in Indiana Township

Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4017) between Kiwanis Park Road and Wise Lane in Shaler Township

Route 48 between Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport to Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough

Center Street (Route 2118) between Walnut Street (Route 48) and Center Grove Road in Versailles Borough

Beaver County

Route 30 between Long Road to Hookstown Frankfort Road (PA-168) in Greene Township

Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township

North Camp Run Road (Route 1011) between PA-288 and American School Road in Franklin Township

Barclay Hill Road (Route 4037) single-lane restriction between Midland Beaver Road and John E Gray Drive in Industry Borough

Brush Creek Road (Route 1019) between Powell Road and Mellon Road (Route 1018) in New Sewickley Township

Service Creek Road (Route 3020) between Parrish Drive in Hopewell Township and Clearview Road in Independence Township

Hartzell School Road (Route 1015) between PA-588 in Marion Township and Fombell Road in Franklin Township

Park Road (Route 3023) between E. Hookstown Grade Road and Hookstown Grade Road in Independence Township

Independence Road (Route 3013) between Tank Farm Road in Independence Township and Bryson Road in Hopewell Township

Soap Run Road (Route 1008) between PA-288/Zelienople Road Intersection and Celia Road in Franklin Township

Route 68 in Industry Borough single-lane restriction between Sebring Road and Barclay Hill Road

Route 68 in Industry Borough between Wolf Run Road (Route 4034) and Engle Road (Route 4032)