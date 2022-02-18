Speeds Restored on Interstates in Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the speed limit reduction on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in Erie County.

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #