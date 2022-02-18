The Houthi's targeting of refugee camps and civilians is a war crime.

The webinar "the Houthis targeting civilian objects and refugee camps in Yemen is a war crime".

The Houthi's targeting of refugee camps and Yemeni civilians is a war crime.

1,180 Yemeni women have been kidnapped and are subjected to the most heinous types of crimes and torture in the militia’s prisons. The terrorist Houthi militia has recruited more than 30,000 children.” — Dr Wissam Basindawa, head of the Yemeni Coalition for Independent Women

YEMEN , February 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A webinar was organised on Feb 17th on the Houthi's targeting of refugees camps and civilians with high level speakers ,experts ,journalists and researchers in the field .Professor Nabil Al-Asadi opened the seminar, recalling that the Houthi militia targets life and uses civilians as human shields. He described the criminal act of placing weapons in homes, exposing civilians to danger, striking camps with drones, and targeting villages in Taiz Governorate.Ambassador Dia El-Din Bamakhrama, the Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirmed that the Houthi militias have dragged Yemen to destruction and jumped on the spirit of dialogue and tolerance to achieve their goals and the interests of Iran in the region.The Djibouti ambassador called on the international community to take a firm and strong stance against these militias, which threaten international navigation in the Red Sea.Regarding the Safer ship, which the ambassador described as a time bomb, he stressed that there is an international shortcoming in its issue, stressing that countries like Djibouti, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and participate to put an end to this environmental crisis .In addition, MP Alawi al-Basha Zabaa, head of the Human Rights Committee in the Arab Parliament and member of the Yemeni Shura Council, expressed his regret at the international disregard for the crimes of the Houthi militia, which have reached an appalling degree.Parliamentarian Alawi Al-Basha described the summer centers implemented by Al-Houthi as brainwashing centers for children, using them as time bombs, as is the case with ISIS and Al-Qaeda, which poses a threat to Yemen and neighboring countries.Parliamentarian Al-Basha described the targeting of civilian objects and vital facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE by the Houthi militia as crazy, calling on the international community to stop these violations that affect Yemen and neighboring countries.In addition, Dr. Wissam Basindawa, head of the Yemeni Coalition for Independent Women, said that Iran has been using Yemen as a pressure tool in the region, through its proxy, the Houthi terrorist group.Regarding the crimes of the Houthi militia against Yemenis, Dr. Wissam Basindawa revealed the kidnapping of 1,180 Yemeni women who are subjected to the most heinous types of crimes and torture in the militia’s prisons. The terrorist Houthi militia has recruited more than 30,000 children, and more than 60,000 children have been brainwashed through Houthi schools and summer centers. .Basindawa confirmed that the Houthi militia is using Sanaa Airport as a military base to target the rest of the Yemeni cities and neighboring countries, as well as transforming public ports into operations centers through which it targets international shipping lines and commercial and humanitarian ships by booby-trapping boats and piracy on commercial ships.Basindawa revealed that the Houthi militia has transformed some floors in government and private hospitals into housing for Iranian, Hezbollah and Houthi leaders. Turning them into human shields.Basindawa added that the Houthi militias deliberately and continuously target displacement camps in Marib, Taiz and Hodeidah, and are targeting civilian and vital installations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.Regarding the Houthis’ rejection of the initiative launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 2021 to open Sanaa airport in order to alleviate human suffering, Basindawa confirmed that the Houthi militia rejected that initiative and even turned the airport into a military barracks.Regarding the crime of besieging cities by the Houthi militia, Basindawa said, “Al-Abdiyyah district remained besieged for weeks, and no one spoke about the siege.Basandwa was surprised by the removal of al-Houthi from the lists of terrorism under the pretext of the humanitarian situation, wondering whether this contributed to the arrival of humanitarian aid and alleviation of the tragedy.To conclude the webinar ,Professor Nabil Al-Asadi summarized the most important recommendations of the speakers :demanding an international position to secure the Yemeni people,calling on humanitarian organizations to advocate for humanitarian issues without applying double standards,preventing the Houthi militias from using Yemen as a pressure tool for Iran and the need of placing the Houthis on the list of terrorist groups.

