Gazprom Neft bitumens are being used in developing the road network in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast

Gazpromneft Bitumen Materials, operator of Gazprom Neft’s bitumens business, has seen a 43,5% increase in road-construction bitumen binders delivered to Moscow and the Moscow Oblast — these products being used for new roadbuilding, repairs and maintenance on more than 12,500 kilometres of roads throughout the Moscow region. Sales of bitumens and bitumen derivatives — supplied from Gazprom Neft’s Moscow Refinery, Ryazan Bitumens Plant and NOVA-Brit facility in Vyazma (Smolensk Oblast) — reached 549,000 tonnes in FY2021.

One of the projects on which Gazprom Neft bitumens are being used is the construction of Moscow’s Central Ring Road — the company having supplied 160,000 tonnes of high-tech bitumens produced under a unique formulation developed to match the local climate and traffic conditions. Gazprom Neft bitumen binders are also being used on construction of the M-12 high-speed motorway (running from Moscow to Kazan via Nizhny Novgorod), on reconstruction and maintenance of the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD), and throughout the capital’s urban transport network and outbound city routes.

Gazprom Neft’s Moscow Refinery has increased production capacity at its main bitumens facility — already the largest such complex in Europe — in order to meet the capital’s growing demand for bitumen products. High technical standards here have made it possible to undertake scheduled repairs and maintenance without having to shut down, while still delivering an 11% increase in output.

“High traffic loads on major routes in the Moscow region place high demands on road surfaces’ quality and durability. Our bitumen products are more than a match for this, as well as extending city and out-of-town highways’ service life between repairs — reducing the traffic jams caused by road maintenance and repairs. I’m pretty sure Moscow’s motorists, driving on high-quality roads built with our bitumens, appreciate this!.” Dmitry Orlov Director General, Gazpromneft Bitumen Materials

“Gazprom Neft’s Moscow Refinery doesn’t just make sure the capital and its surrounds have seamless, trouble-free supplies of automotive and aviation fuels: it also supplies bitumens for building and repairing its road network. Upgrading and optimising operations at our bitumens complex, and deploying cutting-edge digital and environmental-protection technologies are allowing us to address that responsibility ever more effectively — while also reducing our environmental impacts.” Vitaly Zuber Director General, Gazprom Neft Moscow Refinery