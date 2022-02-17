Recruitment website HeadHunter.ru names Gazprom Neft Russia’s most attractive company for jobseekers

Recruitment website HeadHunter.ru ratings have again shown Gazprom Neft to be Russia’s best employer according to jobseekers, for the third year in a row. The reasons given for jobseekers choosing Gazprom Neft as a priority employer include opportunities for professional fulfilment and career development, together with involvement in major, large-scale projects and tasks. Gazprom Neft is also named as one of the best employers for anyone starting out on their career — the company running a number of training programmes for highly qualified professionals in conjunction with the country’s leading universities.

Gazprom Neft is implementing a large number of innovative technological projects — from exploration and production technologies involving CO2 strata injection and working with hard-to-recover reserves, to developing biofuel production technologies and refuelling aircraft using a blockchain platform. Jobseekers appear to be attracted by the opportunity to get involved in interesting digital projects — developing skills in machine learning, developing algorithms for neural networks in prospecting for oil in rock formations, and deploying unmanned transport at oilfields.

Jobseekers cite potential employers’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy and commitment to sustainable development as being no less important in deciding where to work. Gazprom Neft supports local community initiatives in those locations in which it operates, as well as implementing its own projects and initiatives in culture, education and sport as part of its “Home Towns” CSR programme.

In addition to this, the company also offers its own employees considerable career-development opportunities, with its Corporate University running more than 500 educational programmes, allowing colleagues to develop those skills and competencies most directly relevant to the business. A succession-planning system — focussed on promotion from within — has also been put in place. The company’s forward-thinking corporate environment has been built around the principles of participatory leadership and cross-functional collaboration — this integrated approach allowing Gazprom Neft employees to maximise their potential through teamwork on major challenges and tasks.

The HeadHunter ratings represent the most extensive and authoritative employers’ survey in Russia, involving external input from jobseekers, internal assessments from company employees, and an assessment of the organisational maturity of companies’ HR processes. The 2021 survey puts Gazprom Neft in first place according to jobseekers, and among the top-3 companies with more than 5,000 employees.