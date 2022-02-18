Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,578 in the last 365 days.

Bamboo Airways opens Rạch Giá-Phú Quốc route

VIETNAM, February 18 -  

Representatives cut the ribbons to inaugurate the Rạch Giá-Phú Quốc route. — VNA/VNS Photo

KIÊN GIANG — Bamboo Airways on Thursday operated its first flight from Rạch Giá City in the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang to Phú Quốc island, marking the opening of the route.

There will be three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, each taking only about 20 minutes.

Deputy Director of Bamboo Airways Trương Phương Thành said along with the Hà Nội/HCM City-Rạch Giá routes launched earlier, the Rạch Giá-Phú Quốc route is expected to better meet the travelling demand of residents in Kiên Giang and tourists.

It would help Kiên Giang enhance economic and cultural ties with other localities, and attract more tourists to Rạch Giá and Phú Quốc, he believed.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Mai Văn Huỳnh called on ministries, agencies, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and businesses to facilitate the operations of airlines so that more flights to Kiên Giang would be conducted. — VNS

You just read:

Bamboo Airways opens Rạch Giá-Phú Quốc route

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.