Thái Bình Province to have clean food processing factory

VIETNAM, February 18 -

TH Group started construction on Thái Bình clean food processing factory. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — TH Group on Friday started construction of the VNĐ620 billion (nearly US$27 million) Thái Bình clean food processing factory in the northern province of Thái Bình's Quỳnh Phụ District.

This marks the next important milestone on the path of implementing a Vietnamese nutritional revolution with fresh, clean, and completely natural products.

The factory applies high technology, modern and synchronous production lines to produce chili sauce, ketchup directly from fresh tomatoes, natural fresh chili, without preservatives, and production lines for nutritious porridge and instant rice. The equipment would be provided by leading companies in Europe, the US and Japan.

It is the fourth factory of TH Group in Việt Nam, producing products with the core value "For public health", providing high quality and nutritious food sources. The factory also contributes to the Vietnamese Nutrition Project pioneered by TH, in which the first priority is school-age children - the golden age to develop stature and physical strength.

In the first phase, the factory is expected to complete construction and installation of a nutritious porridge, chili sauce and ketchup production line. The instant rice production line would be installed in the second phase. This is the first modern and synchronous production line for canned instant rice products in Việt Nam, using aseptic tray rice cooking technology from Japan.

Thái Bình has strengths of agriculture with many concentrated production areas with total area of 14,000 hectares and rice output of over one million tonnes a year. Located in the abundant agricultural raw materials area, the factory would make full use of the province's agricultural advantages, accompanying farmers to develop food crops and technological foods, contributing to promoting the strengths of Thái Bình and the Northern Delta provinces.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Ngô Minh Hải, Chairman of the TH Group’s Board of Directors, said: "In addition to using high-quality rice and spices from TH's project in Thái Bình, the factory would create income for thousands of local farmers in the safe material areas that the province has planned according to TH's quality standards as the plant comes into operation. The group would instruct farmers to produce according to Global GAP standards and organic standards of Europe and the US."

Hải also said that five years ago, TH started construction of a hi-tech agricultural project to produce organic vegetables and high-quality rice.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Nguyễn Khắc Thận said: “TH’s projects have focused on hi-tech applications to create agricultural products with high quality, quantity and toward sustainable development, meeting international standards. The products have become national trademarks and received attention from international businesses and organisations.”

He believed that the project would help build and develop models applying organic technology in fruits, vegetables and agricultural production in the province. — VNS