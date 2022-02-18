Banxso Announces Launch in South Africa, Introducing a New Era of Smart Trading
The Banxso Group today announced the launch of its new South African platform. The launch marks the first of four international launches around the world.
We have invested thousands of hours into making sure that this launch goes smoothly”JOHANNESBURG , GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banxso, aimed at younger, more digital-savvy South African millennials with broad investment portfolio needs, offers investors a fresh new approach to online investing. Unlike more traditional exchange platforms, investors will be able to trade stocks, commodities, indices, forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies under one Banxso account – with the added bonus of no commission fees on trades.
— Mohammed Bux
“We’re really excited. We have a very busy year ahead of us with four international launches. The beginning is the most important part of this work; we have invested thousands of hours into making sure that this launch goes smoothly,” said Mohammed Bux, Director at the Banxso Group.
Banxso.com is a subsidiary of The Banxso Group, an international holding group, which plans to launch three further local trading websites in 2022 (launch dates to be announced). All four exchanges, expected to be fully operational by timeframe, will be fully regulated:
• Banxso.com in South Africa, regulated by the FSCA
• Banxso.eu in EU member states, regulated by CySEC
• Banxso.co.uk in the United Kingdom, regulated by the FCA
• Banxso.ae in the Arab Emirates, regulated by the DFSA
The group also holds licenses in Seychelles, Mauritius and Saint Vincent & Grenadines.
“Our ultimate aim is to make investing as fun as it can be profitable without eating into profits by taking commissions at every step and disappearing when they need support,” added Bux. “As our slogan says, we’re not your grandfather’s bank. We’re here to help our investors build a secure future with a secure account that covers all their investment needs.”
About Banxso
Banxso is a young and fresh approach to trading that blows traditional investment banking out of the window. Enjoy dedicated 24/7 human support with smart, fast on-the-go trading in virtually all today’s top asset classes with no commission fees, ever. It’s investing, Jim, but not like granddad knew it. For more information about Banxso and its services, please visit Banxso’s website, banxso.com.
Investors can sign up for a free demo account to explore the website’s features today. For all general, media inquiries, and investor relations please email pr@banxso.com.
Banxso Group
Company Reg. No. 2021/119980/07
FSCA License No. 37699
1 Hood Avenue
Rosebank
Johannesburg
South Africa 2169
Daniel Cohen
Banxso Group
pr@banxso.com
