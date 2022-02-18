PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on Some Interstates in Northwest Region

Due to the severity of the
winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
(PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and
Interstate 90 in the northwest region.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those
who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
- Interstate
86 from beginning of I-86 to the New York state line;
- Interstate
90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not
affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right
lane.
Along with the decreased speed limits, there are also vehicle
restrictions
on interstates in the northwest
region. Check www.511pa.com
for updated information on the restrictions in place
statewide.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the
department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of
ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm
until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter
storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles,
including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com
.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay
warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than
1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application
for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts
.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when
driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow
operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing
or spreading winter materials.
PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their
vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket,
small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists
should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet
supplies or medications and pack accordingly.
More information about how to prepare for any type of
emergency, including free downloadable checklists
of items
to keep in your home, car, and at work,
and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets,
is available on the Ready
PA
webpage.
For more winter driving tips and information on how
PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter
.
MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095