Westminster Barracks / DUI 1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B1001017        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Greg Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks                                

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 2/17/2022 at approximately 2152 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound

TOWN: Putney

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 21

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

VEHICLE #1

Accused: Curtis Davis

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 17, 2022, at approximately 2152 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 at mile marker 21 in the town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont. Vermont State Police investigation determined that 33-year-old Curtis Davis was operating his 2015 Dodge Ram when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail. During this investigation, it was discovered that Davis had also been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Davis was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on March 8, 2022, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charge. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Brattleboro Superior Court Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/8/2022 at 1300 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Westminster Barracks / DUI 1

