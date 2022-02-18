Westminster Barracks / DUI 1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B1001017
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Greg Mills
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 2/17/2022 at approximately 2152 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound
TOWN: Putney
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 21
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE #1
Accused: Curtis Davis
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 17, 2022, at approximately 2152 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 at mile marker 21 in the town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont. Vermont State Police investigation determined that 33-year-old Curtis Davis was operating his 2015 Dodge Ram when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail. During this investigation, it was discovered that Davis had also been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Davis was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on March 8, 2022, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Brattleboro Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/8/2022 at 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.