CloudFronts wins Bid to conduct BRS for Dynamics 365 ERP Implementation for WAMCO in Maldives

MALE, MALDIVES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Gold partner CloudFronts Technologies is delighted to announce that it has won the bid to conduct an elaborate BRS study to implement Dynamics 365 ERP for Waste Management Corporation Limited (WAMCO) in Male, adding to the line of enterprise customers in Maldives.

Waste Management Corporation Limited (WAMCO) was initially formed in 2009 and later revived in September 2015 with a mandate to provide a sustainable waste management solution throughout the country. On January 1st, 2016, the corporation officially started operations by taking over the waste management function for Malé Region of Maldives. This includes the daily transfer of waste from Malé to Thilafushi, the waste management of Villimalé, and the disposal of waste at the Thilafushi landfill area.

In the initial phase, CloudFronts and WAMCO will work to develop a detailed design for the Microsoft Dynamics ERP implementation by amassing and documenting precise requirements and an understanding of present workflows. Because users have the most intimate awareness of current business processes, they will be involved. Involving customers in the BRS study will ensure that WAMCO’s end users will accept the new system and use it to its maximum potential.

CloudFronts’ Gap analysis methodology will be used to detect process subtleties and peculiarities that may necessitate modification of the current workflow or process changes to better match with the ERP system. This is CloudFronts’ third such public enterprise’s BRS in the Maldives after State Trading Organization (STO) and Maldive Gas.

Business Requirements Study (BRS) involves a detailed study of current systems, business processes, operations, and even end-users. Prioritizing ERP requirements ahead of time allows the businesses like WAMCO to make better decisions and drastically eliminates the risk of a project failure. By mapping business processes and corresponding criteria, businesses and institutions are equipped better with an insight to select an ERP system that not only meets your company's current needs but also evolves to meet your long-term aspirations.

It's pertinent to note CloudFronts Technologies has accomplished numerous Dynamics 365 implementations in the past in Maldives, which makes it a primary market for Microsoft Dynamics ERP. It already has tied up with local partners and developed a strong foothold to flourish the Microsoft ecosystem. Initial discussions are in place to set up a local office.

Visit us at https://www.cloudfronts.com/ to learn more about our Dynamics 365 offerings.

About CloudFronts Technologies
CloudFronts is a 100% Dynamics 365 focused Microsoft Gold Partner helping Businesses around the world to Solve their Complex Business Challenges with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Our head office and robust delivery center are based out of Mumbai, India along with branch offices in Singapore & U.S. Since its inception in 2012, CloudFronts has successfully served over 500+ small and medium-sized clients all over the world such as North America, Europe, Australia, MENA, Maldives & India with diverse experiences in the sectors ranging from Professional Services, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics/SCM, and nonprofits.
