India's largest Healthcare eCommerce Company Ties up with Microsoft Gold partner CloudFronts for Dynamics 365 Finance

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudFronts Technologies is delighted to announce that it has been selected by India’s largest eCommerce healthcare platform to assist them in its complex digital journey with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations.

It is important to note that the customer is the largest Indian online e-pharmacy and health tech company providing Indian consumers with on-demand, home-delivered access to a wide range of prescription, OTC pharmaceutical, other consumer healthcare products, comprehensive diagnostic test services, and teleconsultations thereby serving their healthcare needs.

Currently, the Indian ePharmacy and healthcare sector has become extremely competitive with the emergence of multiple eCommerce startups across the country in the same domain. Indian e-Pharmacies, which emerged around 2015, have disrupted the market and gained traction rapidly. Currently, there are close to 50 e-pharmacies in India and estimates peg the market size (2019) at $ 0.5B – approximately 2-3 percent of the total Indian pharmacy sales. The market is expected to grow at a compounded rate of 44 percent to reach $ 4.5B by 2025.

Moreover, due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the e-pharmacy sector in India has grown exponentially because of the increased accessibility, and frequent lockdowns. In 2020 and 2021, Covid 19 had pushed many Indian consumers towards buying their medicines online. Overall, it’s a positive experience with stronger adoption among low-income households in India.

To manage millions of transactions and deliveries every single hour, the customer adopted robust Microsoft ERP Dynamics 365 Finance as their backend system. This platform will serve as the fundamental backbone to support their growing operations across India. CloudFronts, one of the most prominent Microsoft Dynamics Gold partners, will help them manage the application and provide continued support due to their expertise.

On this occasion, Anil Shah, CEO of CloudFronts, says,” The Indian startups landscape is flourishing and we are happy to be part of the thriving Indian startup ecosystem that requires robust business platforms to drive their innovation and growth. It is always a pleasure to be working with such vibrant and fast-growing unicorns in enabling their success with Microsoft Dynamics 365.”

