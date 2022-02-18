Williston Barracks / DUI # 3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1000950

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 17, 2022 at approximately 1847 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Southbound

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 93

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VIOLATION: DUI # 3

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / Accused: Derrick Perreault

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: ATS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 17, 2022 at approximately 1847 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle traveling erratically on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 95. Shortly after, it was reported the vehicle had drove off the roadway at mile marker 93 in the town of Colchester. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Derrick Perreault (35) of Grand Isle. While speaking with Perreault, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Perreault was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI #3 and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Perreault was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on March 10, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #3 and was released to a sober adult.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.