Williston Barracks / DUI # 3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1000950
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 17, 2022 at approximately 1847 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Southbound
TOWN: Colchester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 93
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VIOLATION: DUI # 3
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / Accused: Derrick Perreault
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac
VEHICLE MODEL: ATS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 17, 2022 at approximately 1847 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle traveling erratically on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 95. Shortly after, it was reported the vehicle had drove off the roadway at mile marker 93 in the town of Colchester. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Derrick Perreault (35) of Grand Isle. While speaking with Perreault, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Perreault was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI #3 and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Perreault was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on March 10, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #3 and was released to a sober adult.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.