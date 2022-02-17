Government releases net zero plan

CANADA, February 17 - Last Fall, Government announced the most ambitious climate target in the country; to be Net Zero by 2040. Today, Government released its plan on how to help guide industry, business and all Islanders to get there.

The plan, 2040 Net Zero Framework, “Accelerating our transition to a clean, sustainable economy” provides the framework to achieve the goals and targets required to be Canada’s first Net Zero Province. A framework that will see Prince Edward Island sequestering an amount equal to, or greater than, our greenhouse gas emissions. It provides a focus on targeted reductions in our emissions profile and directions on how the Province plans on achieving these reductions.

The priorities included within this framework will be supported by the development and implementation of a series of five-year action plans that will include interim emission reduction targets and reporting of progress made to-date.

The document will contribute to the goals and objectives of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change and places PEI in a leadership role in reducing emissions toward a more sustainable and innovative future.

“Our shared commitment to transition to a cleaner, prosperous economy on Prince Edward Island must be immediate and sustained over generations to come,” said . “All stakeholders have a critical role in creating a better future for all Islanders. Our goals are ambitious, but I know we can reach them. We have never shied away from a challenge.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The framework focuses on six pillars:

Transforming the way Islanders move

Transitioning to cleaner and more efficient buildings

Shaping agriculture for PEI’s transition to net zero

Removing carbon through forestry, technology and emerging opportunities

Creating a clean industry and waste advantage

Inspiring transformational change through leadership and engagement

Islanders are encouraged to read the plan and make change both big and small in their day-to-day lives to lessen their impact on the environment.

