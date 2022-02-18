Group Mentoring WorkshopFeb23

Join Boise Business Broadcasting on February 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for information on growing your business, getting ideas, inspiration and information about resources to support your company’s expansion.
You’ll hear from Idaho Department of Commerce’s Business Expansion and Retention Manager, Karen Appelgren and Jodi St. Martin, owner of Ladie’s Only Travel.
