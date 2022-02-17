Royal Saskatchewan Museum Indigenous Video Series Benefiting Education Programing

CANADA, February 17 - Released on February 17, 2022

During the month of February, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) has been showcasing a video series to celebrate Saskatchewan Indigenous Storytelling Month.

Developed in partnership with Graffiti TV and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation in 2021, the 13 Indigenous stories feature Elder Hazel Dixon. These stories are being shared through the RSM's social media and YouTube channels and have received excellent reviews from local educators and some from across the country.

"This video series provides a meaningful way for Elders and storytellers to share their culture and teachings with a larger audience, including educators from across the country," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This is the perfect medium that will allow all people to learn about Indigenous culture through the oral tradition. It is wonderful that educators are using these in their classrooms."

Traditionally, storytelling was an important source of education and entertainment during the long winter months. Elders pass down the knowledge, traditions, and morals of their people to the young, the next generation. Stories have teachings about how the world began, our world around us and our relationships with one another and the plant and animal worlds.

One Ontario educator has integrated Indigenous teachings in their art and drama classes using the RSM video series and contacted the RSM to share her appreciation.

"The way Elder Hazel tells the stories is extremely entertaining, informative and educational - not to mention inspirational," Renfrew County District School Board Arts and Kindergarten educator Melissa Johnston said. "My students really connect with the stories, and we have used the stories to inspire art and drama performances - based on Indigenous storytelling."

Elder Hazel Dixon is an Elder in Residence with the Regina Public and Catholic school divisions. The RSM videos are used by area schools in their programming.

"This video project has helped to make Indigenous stories and teachings readily accessible to classrooms across the province," Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation President Patrick Maze said. "The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is grateful for our partnership and the opportunity to work with the RSM and their Traditional Knowledge Keepers Program as they share this vital knowledge."

From February 21 to 25, the video series will also be featured at the RSM and will be playing in the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab. There will also be some family-oriented activities and hands-on displays at the museum during that timeframe.

