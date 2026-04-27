New Supported Housing Initiative to Help Youth in Care Successfully Transition to Independence

CANADA, April 27 - Released on April 27, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with EGADZ to launch FUSION Plus, a new 40-space supported housing initiative in Saskatoon designed to support youth aged 16 to 21 currently or previously in the care of the Ministry of Social Services to successfully transition to independence. The program is being delivered with partners such as Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan, providing valuable supports to ready youth for employment.

"FUSION Plus builds on a proven model by providing stable housing, life skills, education and employment support," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This program will set youth up for success, providing tools and support to help them build confidence and achieve independence."

Expected to open in fall 2026, FUSION Plus is being designed with guidance from the Saskatoon Youth Advisory Committee to combine stable housing with wraparound supports that aid in developing life skills, employment readiness and educational assistance.

"Preparing Saskatchewan people for Saskatchewan jobs is a key pillar of the Government of Saskatchewan's Labour Market Strategy, because we want Saskatchewan people to be the first to benefit from our growing economy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said. "Through FUSION Plus, our ministry is pleased to provided funding to Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan to deliver wraparound supports that help youth build life skills, connect to training and attach to the labour market."

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $1.4 million in annual operating funding for FUSION Plus. The Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) is investing $281,151 in funding, strengthening the resources available for comprehensive support.

FUSION Plus expands on the success of the original FUSION program, launched in 2019, which supports young parents through a combination of housing and skills training. Participants in the new program will have access to:

Life skills training such as cooking, meal planning, grocery shopping, budgeting and home maintenance.

Education and employment readiness supports delivered by Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan through the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training.

Plans are also underway to offer mental health and wellness support on-site through partner organizations.

"It is always an honour to work so closely with our youth in developing housing that captures hope, opportunity and a solution to address homelessness," EGADZ Executive Director Don Meikle said. "Youth do have some of the answers to address a crisis that is affecting our young people. They are very excited to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan, Government of Canada, SHIP, and many in the community who will provide support and assistance to a program that will provide wraparound support with the intention of working with our youth at a younger age."

The program will operate out of a 24-suite apartment building owned by the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation in Saskatoon's Holiday Park neighbourhood. Once fully operational, it will accommodate up to 40 youth at a time.

"FUSION Plus will be an amazing opportunity to build new beginnings for independent youth who cannot stay in their family homes," the Youth Advisory Team said. "It will be a place where youth can become their own person."

-30-

For more information, contact: