Government Invests $17.2 Million in Justice Programs to Support and Protect Saskatchewan Communities

CANADA, April 27 - Released on April 27, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is demonstrating its commitment to building and protecting safe, strong communities by investing in alternative measures and extrajudicial sanctions programs across the province. Approximately $4.3 million will be invested annually over the next four fiscal years until 2029-30, for a total of $17.2 million. The continued funding is being provided to more than 20 First Nations, tribal councils and community-based organizations that deliver alternative measures and extrajudicial sanctions programs.

"Alternative measures and extrajudicial sanctions programs play a crucial role in strengthening community safety by ensuring that people who cause harm are held accountable in meaningful ways," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "By continuing to invest in these long-standing initiatives, our government is supporting approaches that reduce reoffending, restore relationships, empower victims, address the root causes of harmful behaviour and create safer communities."

Alternative measures and extrajudicial sanctions programs hold people accountable for their crimes by providing them with the opportunity to take responsibility for their actions and repair harm to victims and communities. These programs have been part of Saskatchewan's justice system for decades and are designed to reduce reoffending while keeping victims' and communities' needs at the forefront. Alternative measures programs are used when the accused is an adult and extrajudicial sanctions programs are for youth.

This long-term funding commitment ensures these programs can continue to deliver structured, accountable interventions for individuals referred by police, prosecutors or the courts. Most referrals to these programs result in an agreement between the offender, victim or community representative to address the harm caused by offending behaviours and make reparations through processes such as compensation, restitution, counselling and community service.

This comprehensive approach is consistent with the provincial government's work to ensure a proactive and timely justice system that holds individuals accountable for their actions and identifies pathways out of the justice system.

"Sustainable funding is critical to the success of alternative measures and extrajudicial sanctions," Saskatoon Tribal Council Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said. "Investing in these programs helps tackle the root causes of crime while supporting people to make positive choices. The Saskatoon Tribal Council is committed to working alongside the province to build safer communities, prevent further victimization and keep our relatives out of the justice system."

For more information, visit: Alternative Measures and Extrajudicial Sanctions Programs | Alternatives to Going to Court | Government of Saskatchewan.

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