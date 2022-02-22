Textellent Chosen for Top Spot in 2022 FrontRunner Report by Gartner’s Software Advice
For the third year in a row, Textellent, a leader in Business Texting Solutions, is proud to be named to a top spot for the SMS Marketing Software Category
We selected Textellent for their rich feature set and flexible integration options and now we are rolling it out across our locations.”IRVING, TEXAS, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Textellent, a leader in Business Texting Solutions, is proud to have been named to the top spot by Gartner’s Software Advice in the 2022 FrontRunners Report for SMS Marketing Software. This is the third year in a row that Textellent has placed at the top in the this competitive industry. This outstanding award adds to Textellent’s growing list of accolades.
Frontrunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. The FrontRunners Report* evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings. Textellent achieved a Usability and Customer Satisfaction score of 4.91 of 5 in the 2022 FrontRunners Report for SMS Marketing Software. FrontRunners for SMS Marketing Software is available here.
“We are pleased to be recognized as a top player for the third year in a row. This demonstrates Textellent’s broad adoption, attractive feature set and customer value for businesses of all sizes”, said Majeed Ghadialy, CEO of Textellent and a veteran of the franchise world.
The company’s business texting solutions offer cloud-based services designed to improve the customer journey for lead generation, customer service, scheduling and sales activities. Textellent’s success has been driven by the product’s combination of strong campaign creation and management, as well as unique lead generation features complemented by a consultative approach and focus on customer experience.
"We selected Textellent for their rich feature set and flexible integration options and now we are rolling it out across our locations. Our customers like the ability to text us and it has helped streamline our processes significantly", said Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now.
About Textellent
Textellent offers a better way to engage prospects and keep customers with robust business texting and appointment scheduling. Automated, personalized campaigns with templates and full CRM integration capabilities are provided to engage and win customers with business texting services throughout the customer journey. Textellent has been awarded US Patent 9,756,487.
For more information, visit www.textellent.com, or contact 972-200-7250.
About Software Advice
Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company.
*FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.
