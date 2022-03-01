New Bitcoin ATM opens in Phoenixville, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
PHOENIXVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Phoenixville, PA. The new machine is placed in the Phoenixville - Save More Discount shop located at 218 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460. The Bitcoin ATM allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly using cash. Customers are not required to do any sort of online registration, all you need is cash and your Bitcoin ATM wallet to make a purchase. The Bitcoin ATM is available to the public 7 days a week, is placed in the front of the store, and is servicing the entire Phoenixville and Mont Clare areas.
Bitcoin ATM - 218 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Phoenixville uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
How to buy Bitcoin using a Bitcoin ATM at Phoenixville - Save More and Discount Shop.