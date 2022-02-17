I-376 Parkways East and West Single-lane Restrictions Saturday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkways East and West) in various municipalities in Allegheny County will occur Saturday, February 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed in each direction on the Parkways East and West between the Carnegie (Exit 65) and Monroeville (Exit 80) interchanges from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Crews will work to perform guide rail repairs in various locations.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone. Safety is everyone's responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

