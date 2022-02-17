Submit Release
Broad Street North (Route 611) Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvement in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter a left lane closure on northbound Broad Street (Route 611) between the Interstate 95 Interchange and North Access Road in Philadelphia on Monday, February 21, through Thursday, February 24, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

 # # #

Broad St, 2-17.PNG

