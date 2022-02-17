NOMINEE NAMED TO FILL THE UTAH COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Utah County, Utah—The Utah County Judicial Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Kelton Shawn Patten to fill the justice court judge position that serves Utah County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Scott Cullimore who retired in April, 2021.

Prior to becoming a judge, Judge Patten served as the public defender in the Utah Fourth District Court, American Fork Department, the Highland/Alpine Justice Court, and the Santaquin/Goshen Justice Court. Judge Patten received his J.D. from the University of Nevada, Boyd School of Law. He also received both an M.B.A. and a Bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology from Brigham Young University.

