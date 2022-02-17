Dr. Eric Brooks joins Louisiana Department of Health as River Parishes regional medical director

Dr. Eric Brooks has joined the Louisiana Department of Health as the regional medical director/administrator for the seven parishes of the Office of Public Health's (OPH) River Parishes (Region 3). Dr. Brooks is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who has been practicing full time in Region 3 since 2016. Most recently, he worked at the Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma.

OPH, through the work of its more than 1,100 employees, is responsible for protecting and promoting the health and wellness of all individuals and communities in Louisiana. OPH accomplishes this through outreach and education; promotion of healthy lifestyles; preventing disease and injury; enforcing regulations that protect the environment; maintaining vital records; collecting, analyzing and reporting clinical, environmental and public health information; and assuring preventive services to uninsured and underserved individuals and families.

As the leader in directing emergency disaster operations, OPH works to ensure readiness for hurricanes, disasters and other threats to Louisiana in conjunction with other state departments.

Dr. Brooks is a native of Baton Rouge and received his undergraduate degree from LSU and his Doctorate of Medicine from LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans. He completed his residency at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.