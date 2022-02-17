Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,802 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Eric Brooks joins Louisiana Department of Health as River Parishes regional medical director

Dr. Eric Brooks has joined the Louisiana Department of Health as the regional medical director/administrator for the seven parishes of the Office of Public Health's (OPH) River Parishes (Region 3). Dr. Brooks is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who has been practicing full time in Region 3 since 2016. Most recently, he worked at the Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma.

 

OPH, through the work of its more than 1,100 employees, is responsible for protecting and promoting the health and wellness of all individuals and communities in Louisiana. OPH accomplishes this through outreach and education; promotion of healthy lifestyles; preventing disease and injury; enforcing regulations that protect the environment; maintaining vital records; collecting, analyzing and reporting clinical, environmental and public health information; and assuring preventive services to uninsured and underserved individuals and families.

 

As the leader in directing emergency disaster operations, OPH works to ensure readiness for hurricanes, disasters and other threats to Louisiana in conjunction with other state departments.

 

Dr. Brooks is a native of Baton Rouge and received his undergraduate degree from LSU and his Doctorate of Medicine from LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans. He completed his residency at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

You just read:

Dr. Eric Brooks joins Louisiana Department of Health as River Parishes regional medical director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.