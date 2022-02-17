Durham NC Business Coach Of The Year
How Jerold Lee Jr got voted as the Durham NC Business Coach of the year.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerold Lee Jr has been ranked as the Durham NC business coach of the year by GoalSetters! He comes highly recommended by the entrepreneurs that he has helped through his marketing firm CET Consulting.
When asked about what he loved the most about coaching, Lee’s reply was “ I love seeing entrepreneurs get the real results that they desire. So many marketing gurus are pushing promises that fall short which end up discouraging serious business owners from trusting other marketing firms to help grow their business.” Other than his positive reviews from clients, Lee’s integrity and earnest desire to see business owners succeed has led him to be ranked as the Durham NC business coach of the year by Goalsetters.
Jerold Lee Jr has been busy running CET Consulting which is a firm he originally founded while living in Florida but recently relocated to Durham NC.
Lee wants every business owner to learn how to attract clients on demand. He hopes to equip entrepreneurs with tools and proven strategies that will help them gain authentic results resulting in increased business revenue for them.
When asked what makes CET Consulting different from other marketing firms, Lee stated “ We teach strategies that we actually use. Relationship building comes first, networking virtually, freely giving referrals to our network and a big focus on empowering business owners to get to the next level.”
Getting ranked as the Durham NC business coach of the year by GoalSetters has helped to make Jerold Lee Jr and his brand stand out even more in such a crowded market.
Dee Bright
GoalSetters International
+1 2108255291
email us here