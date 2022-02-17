Submit Release
Kansas Supreme Court appoints Laura Lewis to Chief Judges Council

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Chief Judge Laura Lewis to the Chief Judges Council, which provides the court with ground-level perspective on issues facing Kansas trial courts. 

Lewis is chief judge of the 16th Judicial District, which is composed of Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, and Meade counties. She has been a district judge since 2019 and chief judge since 2021. 

She will serve on the council through December 31, 2025. 

Reappointed to serve through December 31, 2023, are: 

  • Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick, 27th Judicial District, which is Reno County  

  • Chief Judge David Ricke, 13th Judicial District, composed of Butler, Greenwood, and Elk counties, who also serves as the council chair  

Reappointed to serve through December 31, 2024, are:  

  • Chief Judge Robert Burns, 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County  

  • Chief Judge Kim Cudney, 12th Judicial District, composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties  

  • Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter, 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County  

Reappointed to serve through December 31, 2025, is:  

  • Chief Judge Preston Pratt, 17th Judicial District, composed of Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips, and Smith counties  

