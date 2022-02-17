10,000 Independent Insurance Adjusters: AdjusterPortal's IA Firm Roster Management Portal Hits New Milestone

Our vision is a single portal for all IA's and IA firms” — CEO, Richard Maring

KERRVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdjusterPortal announced today that the 10,000th independent insurance adjuster had registered with its world class roster management system. Firms using AdjusterPortal to manage their catastrophe and/or daily claim rosters can search through thousands of adjusters to find the adjusters matching the exact skill set or location they need to handle their claims. Independent adjusting firms often receive claims from carriers in areas they do not have coverage and AdjusterPortal's universal roster gives firms quick access to exactly who they need anywhere in the country.

A former adjuster himself, CEO Richard Maring said - "A searchable and mappable roster of 10,000 plus qualified CAT and daily independent adjusters is an amazing achievement but it is just the beginning. When we launched AdjusterPortal a few years ago our goal was, and still is, to create a single portal for all IA's and IA firms and the response has been incredible. IA's can register with AdjusterPortal for free, upload their information and immediately join dozens of firm rosters inside AdjusterPortal. On the firm side, from small boutique IA firms to firms with hundreds of employee’s, AdjusterPortal’s roster management system makes it fast and painless to find and manage qualified IA's, all their information, and deploy them quickly!".

In a highly regulated industry like insurance, IA firms carrying even a small roster are managing thousands of pieces of information, including adjuster’s licenses, background checks, drug tests, 1099's agreements, and the like, as well as managing all their expiration dates. Each firm uses different systems to communicate, gather and manage this information, creating inefficiencies, miscommunication and general lack of transparency. Prior to AdjusterPortal there was no commercially available software to formally organize or automate these processes. With AdjusterPortal, trained, compliant IA teams can be dispatched in minutes, not days or hours. Additionally, an optional built-in carrier invoicing system provides accounting capabilities never before possible.

With scalable pricing and a month-to-month agreement, AdjusterPortal has leveled the playing field for all IA Firms regardless of size, offering the same million-dollar software to them all.

YouTube: AdjusterPortal Roster, Compliance, and Deployment Management System