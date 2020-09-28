Release of Independent Adjuster Portal That Updates Rosters Automatically and Increases Deployment Opportunities

Apply To Firms With One Click

Independent adjusters can now apply to firms with one click!

KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdjusterPortal, Inc today announced the release of AdjusterPortal, the first software of its kind that gives Independent Adjusters (IA’s) one place to update firm rosters and simultaneously increases their opportunity for deployments. AdjusterPortal’s integrated system also gives Insurance Adjuster firms one place to manage their roster compliance and deployments, creating a win-win-win for firms, IA’s, and insurance carriers.

A former adjuster himself, CEO Richard Maring said – “With two years of beta testing behind us we’re incredibly excited to solve such a big problem for IA’s and IA firms. We’ve created a single portal for IA’s to update their information while simultaneously giving them multiple roster opportunities, increasing their opportunity for deployment. Through a seamless process, firms who use AdjusterPortal tap into thousands of qualified IA’s and manage their roster compliance and deployments.”

In an industry where compliance matters, things like IA trainings, state licenses, certifications, experience or even something as simple as a new driver’s license must be kept up to date, putting a huge burden on both IA’s and IA firms. Because each firm has a different way for IA’s to update their information, IA’s find this task repetitive, time-consuming, and unpleasant, to say the least.

Touting itself to IA’s as - “The ONLY portal you’ll ever need to update again while increasing your opportunities for deployment”. AdjusterPortal solves some large problems with its one portal for all updates, the ability for IA’s to push a button and request that they be added to multiple firm rosters and at the same time providing firms access to thousands of qualified IA’s not on their current roster.

A few of AdjusterPortal’s features for IA’s:

• Update personal info and Manage state licensing

• Acquire carrier specific certifications

• Track deployments, experience, and invoicing

• Create carrier invoices

• Click to get added to multiple firm rosters

• Receive and manage standby and deployment request

• Complete all firm/carrier specific data and docs

• Update personal profile info

• Add your historical experience

About: Founded in 2017 in Kerrville Texas by father and son team Richard and Tom Maring, AdjusterPortal integrates and streamlines the communication between IA firms and IA’s.

Contact: David Stowers – Director of Business Development - 1-888-231-8776 David@AdjusterPortal.com

