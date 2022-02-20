Equator Launches Very Peri Color of the Year All-in-One Washer and Dryer

Very Peri Color of the year washer dryer

The launch of the Peri Color EZ 5500 CV Combo Washer and Dryer retains its exceptional and unrivaled features

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Very Peri, a new shade of blue, is the Color of the Year 2022. It is described as a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone.

Today, Equator Appliances is thrilled to announce the launch of its 18 lbs Combination Washer and Dryer Machine in Peri, the color of the year. The Super Combo EZ 5500 has been a brilliant innovation to Equator Appliances’ fleet of products featuring four washing modes, including sanitize, allergen, quiet, and winterize. This version in Peri does not feel any different in terms of efficiency and reliability.

Made for every home, the Super Combo Washer-Dryer features a color-coded, intuitive control panel with a fully automated, simple 2-Step operation. With a capacity of 18 lbs, the Super Combo can wash and dry completely automatically in a single unit. It uses sensors to measure the correct amount of water for a wash load and the heat sufficient to dry clothing at an optimal time without wasting energy.

The Peri Color Super Combo EZ 5500 CV offers top-notch convenience allowing users to wash and dry up 18 lbs of laundry. It also allows users to add laundry and get them cleaned properly after the machine has started washing the laundry added at the beginning. The drying cycle in this washing machine uses dual fans, and it is the only combo washing machine in the world that offers an optional vented or condensing dry mode, which can be changed according to the season at the touch of a button.

With COVID-19 and other viruses and bacteria making the rounds, the EZ 5500 CV machine heats water to 165°F to sanitize clothes. It is a handy machine, perfect for people working in hospitals and contaminated areas, helping to stop the spread of the prevalent COVID-19 virus. The machine also features a self-clean option where it cleans the inner drum and tub to remove mold, dirt, and bacteria, thereby making cleaning the machine by oneself optional. Additionally, it comes with an antimicrobial treatment technology used in the drum baffles to avoid the growth of bacteria to keep clothes safe.

Other features of the EZ 5500 CV Super Combo Washer Dryer machine include:

● Child lock: it locks the control buttons to prevent a child from changing the cycle chosen while playing

● End of Cycle Chime: a feature that lets out a chime after a wash program

● Built-in Diagnostics: The 5500 CV comes with multiple sensors that track all the operations of the machine and identifies faults by showing up to 13 error codes and messages

● 10-Wash Cycles: Users can choose the Normal, Pre-wash + Heavy, Heavy, Quick 20, Delicate, Wool, Quiet 60 dB, Allergen, and Sanitize wash cycles

● Winterize: This is a quick two-minute easy to operate cycle. Users only need to pour antifreeze in the drum, select Winterize, and press Start.

The new stylish design of the EZ 5500 CV makes it an incredible machine suited for homes, hospitals, and anywhere a washing machine is needed. Backed by Equator’s 1 year warranty the Combo Washer-Dryer is available starting at MSRP $1599 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.