Good Weather for an Airstrike Enriches The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, a Collaboration With Journalist Ian Urbina
WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a passionate video, musician Good Weather for an Airstrike explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
The Good Weather for an Airstrike project was initially conceived at the beginning of 2009 to help U.K. based Tom Honey alleviate the symptoms of tinnitus, which caused a ringing sensation in the ear and resulted in difficulty sleeping. The concept was to create a collection of relaxing sounds that would help induce sleep. GWFAA’s work draws on all of Honey’s musical influences and presents itself as a rich tapestry of lulling drones that hints at a diluted form of post-rock.
Honey said that the esthesis of understanding a controversial element in women’s life and the human elements of The Outlaw Ocean’s chapters were the best way to capture an emotional essence that could be expressed through his music in the EP “The Depths Between Us.”
“When creating my music, I decided to imagine myself as specific individuals in the book to try and appreciate what they must have been experiencing. Some were easier than others to portray, but I hope I’ve managed to do them justice,” Honey said.
The theme of the songs embrace social and environmental awareness and facilitate the calmness of the ocean. The EP offers a combination of romantic and dark elements representing the prospect of different global urgencies.
“One of the more peaceful songs on the EP, ‘350 Feet Beneath Us,’ conveys the calmness of the ocean before the companies drill for oil in ‘The Next Frontier,’ Honey said. “I keep this song minimal with only a few instruments filling the spaces. The sample at the end reflects the storm ahead.”
“Family Photo” aims to capture the emotions of not just Eril, but many of the men aboard various vessels in the chapter “The Middlemen.”
The song represents how the men put on brave faces and try to portray strength through adversity during the few opportunities they have to contact their families, Honey added.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
The Outlaw Ocean Project
media@theotlawocean.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Behind The Music: Good Weather for an Airstrike | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina