A History of Innovative Design: Landow and Landow Architects Commemorates 100th Anniversary
Third generation leads award-winning architecture and interior design firm founded in 1922NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a legacy dating back to 1922 when Abraham Landow founded his eponymous architectural firm, award-winning Landow and Landow Architects has excelled, expanded, and flourished for one hundred years! Currently led by a third generation of acclaimed architects, siblings Marc J. Landow, AIA, NCARB; Robin Landow, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP; and Glen J. Landow, AIA, LEED AP, NCARB, all of whom received their Master’s Degrees in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania, the firm has built upon its humble beginnings designing mid-sized apartment buildings in Brooklyn to creating notable projects in the healthcare, education, corporate, office interiors, retail, senior care, worship, community, and luxury residential sectors. While often designing the interiors for the majority of their projects, in 1993, the firm formally launched an interior design division as part of its full-service commitment.
“Our grandfather was an inspiration for so many, with an indomitable spirit and keen sense of purpose,” says Marc Landow. “And it was our father, Lloyd Landow, who instilled in us a love for design that is creative and innovative with respect for a project’s budget.”
Adds Robin Landow, “In 1965, shortly after our father joined the firm, New York State passed a law prohibiting ‘mom and pop’ nursing homes, which had been traditionally operated out of private homes. Together, our father and grandfather embarked on a plan to procure senior care commissions that would meet the needs of an aging population. They were among the first to specialize in senior and healthcare projects and quickly garnered a reputation for their sensitively-designed facilities.”
Among the notable senior and healthcare projects for which Landow and Landow Architects has been recognized over the years are the Sayville Nursing Home, Opti-Healthcare Diagnostic and Treatment Clinics, Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Shorefront Jewish Geriatric Center, Shorefront Towers, Cabrini of Westchester, Cabrini Apartments, and Menorah Home and Hospital.
The firm’s range in educational facilities includes the award-winning British International School of New York, Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale University, and SUNY Maritime College Seamanship Center.
On the commercial side, Landow and Landow Architects is credited with designing William Greenberg Jr. Desserts on Madison Avenue and at Hudson Yards; multiple retail shops nationwide; and more than 250 projects Citibank, including the award-winning, first-of-its-kind freestanding banking kiosk. Its many interior design projects also include corporate, offices, law firms, financial institutions, and such technology companies as Silverline and Renaissance Learning©.
Both Robin Landow and Glen Landow are LEED Accredited Professionals, receiving the distinguished accreditation from the US Green Building Council. Working with engineers and building envelope consultants, they have successfully determined strategies for sustainability within each project. Guided by such principles as appropriateness, initial cost versus lifecycle cost, material availability, and end-user buy-in, the firm takes care to incorporate healthy building strategies to benefit the building’s occupants.
Glen Landow points out, “A hallmark of our success and longevity has always been our commitment to providing the highest levels of design and creativity, commensurate with equal levels of partner involvement in all projects from inception to completion, regardless of size or budget. This ethos is reflected in our ability to perform on a diverse range of projects, and often with the benefit of designing for clients with whom our firm has worked for decades.”
# # #
About Landow and Landow Architects
Landow and Landow Architects is an award-winning Architectural and Interior Design firm founded in 1922 by Abraham Landow, who was joined in 1960 by his son Lloyd J. Landow. Now led by its third-generation principals, Marc J. Landow, Robin Landow, and Glen J. Landow, the Firm continues to build on its reputation for creativity, innovation, superior personal service, and businesslike approach that respects clients’ long-term goals, time considerations, and budgets. For more information, please visit http://landow-architects.com/
