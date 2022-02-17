Florida Songwriter Toasts National Margarita Day
Singer Songwriter John McDonald celebrates the debut of his CD Release Concert Video on 2/22/22 by indulging in the cocktail that inspired his genre, Trop Rock!
It’s not my hard rocker, blues rock, prog rock kinda thing but absolutely love this.”MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the state of the world today, could you use a tropical cocktail?
— Rob Pedrick BREVARD LIVE MAGAZINE
Florida Singer songwriter John McDonald certainly does.
McDonald will toast National Margarita Day on Tuesday, February 22 as he premiers the Video Replay of his CD Release Concert.
The Melbourne-based performer garnered eight nominations from the Trop Rock Music Association for his latest CD titled 'Islandology,' including Album, Song, Single, Video, Entertainer and Songwriter of the Year.
With the help of his band the Mango Men, McDonald brings his ‘Islandology’ songs to life, featuring key elements that make Trop Rock a fun, distinctive sub-genre of music: escapist lyrical themes, steel drums, hard-driving percussion, calypso, reggae and island rhythms.
Along with original songs like ‘She Only Came For the Bongos’ (Single of the Year nominee), ‘Rooftop Island’ (Song of the Year nominee) and ‘Trop Rock Queen’ (Video of the Year nominee), McDonald and his band creatively ‘tropify’ classic rock gems by Led Zeppelin and Ozzy Osbourne.
Of course, the originator of this Gulf Coast genre of tropically inspired music is Jimmy Buffett, who launched an entire life style and leisure brand through his adroit use of beach imagery in his signature 70s hit ‘Margaritaville.’
“To me,” McDonald admits, “it’s nothing short of amazing how one song crystallized such an identifiable genre of music and a vast network of loyal music lovers, who also support independent singer songwriters.”
So, McDonald eagerly anticipates the video premier of his beachside CD Release Concert on National Margarita Day, along with a vibrant legion of Parrot Heads who appreciate ‘that frozen concoction’ that helps us all hang on in these difficult times. Up, on ice or on the rocks!
Warm up your winter on Tuesday 2/22/22 and get a taste of a beautiful oceanside day when a songwriter, steel drums, passionate music fans and warm, Floribbean breezes all came together for two magical hours at John McDonald's CD Release Concert.
Video Replay of John McDonald CD Release Concert