COVID-19 testing and vaccination event at Southern University Shreveport canceled today due to weather

A community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination event supported by the Louisiana National Guard at Southern University Shreveport is canceled today due to the weather.

Testing and vaccines will be available at the public health units in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster parishes. Also, testing and vaccines are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday at the old Chevyland location, 2627 Linwood Avenue.

You can find other testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.