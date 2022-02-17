Submit Release
COVID-19 testing and vaccination event at Southern University Shreveport canceled today due to weather

A community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination event supported by the Louisiana National Guard at Southern University Shreveport is canceled today due to the weather.

 

Testing and vaccines will be available at the public health units in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster parishes. Also, testing and vaccines are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday at the old Chevyland location, 2627 Linwood Avenue.

 

You can find other testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.  

 

Being vaccinated and boosted remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. 

