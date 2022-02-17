Two LDH community-based testing sites closing in Southwest Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health’s community-based testing sites at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Jennings American Legion Hospital in Region 5 (Southwest Louisiana) will close permanently on Friday, February 18.

These testing sites located at 1701 Oak Park Boulevard in Lake Charles and 1634 Elton Road in Jennings were opened temporarily to meet an increased demand in testing.

Individuals can get tested at other LDH testing sites in the area including:

Calcasieu Parish Health Unit: 3236 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sulphur Health Unit: 201 Edgar Street, Sulphur; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit: 403 Baker Street, Jennings; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Beauregard Parish Health Unit: 216 Evangeline Street, DeRidder; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Allen Parish Health Unit: 145 Hospital Drive, Oakdale; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Being vaccinated and boosted remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization and death. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.