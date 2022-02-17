Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,773 in the last 365 days.

Two LDH community-based testing sites closing in Southwest Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health’s community-based testing sites at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Jennings American Legion Hospital in Region 5 (Southwest Louisiana) will close permanently on Friday, February 18.

 

These testing sites located at 1701 Oak Park Boulevard in Lake Charles and 1634 Elton Road in Jennings were opened temporarily to meet an increased demand in testing. 

 

Individuals can get tested at other LDH testing sites in the area including:

 

  • Calcasieu Parish Health Unit: 3236 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sulphur Health Unit: 201 Edgar Street, Sulphur; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit: 403 Baker Street, Jennings; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Beauregard Parish Health Unit: 216 Evangeline Street, DeRidder; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Allen Parish Health Unit: 145 Hospital Drive, Oakdale; COVID-19 testing and vaccines available Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 

Being vaccinated and boosted remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization and death. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

 

You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

You just read:

Two LDH community-based testing sites closing in Southwest Louisiana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.