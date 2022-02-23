Submit Release
A2 Global Electronics to Showcase DMSMS and Obsolescence Management Strategies at PMMC 2022

Platinum Sponsor exhibiting at Booth 18 from March 7-9

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA., U.S., February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2), a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, announced today its upcoming exhibition and sponsorship at the Parts and Materials Management Conference (PMMC) 2022. Previously known as Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS), PMMC is an annual conference for industry leaders to discuss DMSMS challenges, strategies, and updates.

This year, PMMC will focus on developments in DMSMS over the last year, including new processes and instruction. A2 industry experts will be exhibiting at booth #18 to showcase A2’s innovative strategies in obsolescence management, shortage mitigation, and global sourcing solutions to help defense and aerospace industries, and to discuss how A2’s recently achieved accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, SAE's AS6171 Certification, AS9120, and AS6081 certifications assist in quality assurance, control, and traceability of components. A2 is also a Platinum Sponsor of the event.

“PMMC is going to be a fantastic event this year,” said Frank Cavallaro, CEO of A2. “We love any opportunity for our industry peers and customers to come together to talk through our collective DMSMS challenges and success strategies, and we’re excited to showcase the growth and insights A2 has amassed over the last year and how they benefit our industry as a whole.”

Details on Attendance:
When: Attending March 7-10, 2022 (Exhibiting March 7-9)
Where: Booth 18; Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center; Aurora, Colorado

Visit a2globalelectronics.com to learn more.

About A2 Global Electronics
With over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive global presence and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components for customers in a wide variety of industries, including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.

Christy Reiss
Matter Communications
a2globalpr@matternow.com

