Northbound Route 28 Daylight Restrictions Begin Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, beginning Monday, February 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions on northbound Route 28 will occur between the on ramp from Highland Park Bridge to the Delafield Avenue (Exit 7) as needed weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Monday, March 21. Crews will conduct sign structure work.

This work is part of the $47.31 million Route 28 Highland Park Interchange Project that includes reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and extending north/east to the Delafield Avenue Interchange, the reestablishment of two travel lanes on Route 28 in each direction through the interchange, and construction of improved acceleration and deceleration ramps. Also included in the project is the reconstruction of the Route 28 ramps with the Highland Park Bridge and Freeport Road, bridge/wall preservation work, bridge, and roadway widening, sound barriers, and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

