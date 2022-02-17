I-75 modernization project in Oakland County resumes Feb. 25 with weekend closure

Contact:

Fast facts: - The I-75 modernization project resumes Feb. 25 with a weekend closure for bridge demolition. - I-75 will be closed between I-696 and I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road). - The eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will remain closed until mid-November.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. ­- Weather permitting, the rebuilding of I-75 in Oakland County resumes on Friday, Feb. 25, with a freeway closure for bridge demolition and to install a traffic shift.

The freeway will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to begin demolition of the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues. In addition, crews will close both directions of 12 Mile Road under I-75 and all ramps at the interchange, as well as install a traffic shift on I-75 from 12 Mile Road to just north of 13 Mile Road. The traffic shift will have both directions of the freeway sharing the southbound lanes with two lanes open in each direction.

The rebuilding of 12 Mile Road and the new diverging diamond interchange (DDI) will close through-traffic on 12 Mile Road between Stephenson Highway and Dartmouth Street until mid-November. Access to businesses will be maintained on each side of the interchange.

The freeway closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, the following ramp closures will be in place until the end of the 2022 construction season (detours will be posted for each ramp closure).

The following weekend, the same closure limits and times will be in place to allow crews to safely demolish the northbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road, and to complete the demolition of the Lincoln and Gardenia overpasses. That weekend, 13 Mile Road will be closed from Stephenson Highway to Agnello Street. A detour will be posted.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.