Anglers: Provide feedback on management strategies for the 2022 spring and summer Chinook salmon seasons

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking public input on management strategies for spring and summer Chinook salmon for the Rapid River (lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers), Hells Canyon, Clearwater Basin and South Fork Salmon River fisheries. Fish and Game will be setting new seasons for upcoming spring and summer Chinook salmon and gathering public input on the upcoming season proposals from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27. 

 

 

The public can view and comment on the proposed seasons online at Idaho Fish and Game’s Chinook page.

There are also still opportunities to attend public meetings where you can enjoy complimentary pizza, listen to presentations on the state’s Chinook salmon fisheries, and discuss a number of important topics in salmon management. The four in-person meetings start at 5:30 p.m. and are still available to attend on the following dates and locations:

  • Feb. 17 – Fish and Game Clearwater Hatchery 118 Hatchery Roe Drive, Orofino
  • Feb. 23 – Fish and Game Regional Office 2885 W. Kathleen Ave., Coeur d’Alene
  • Feb. 23 – Fish and Game Regional Office 15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa
  • Feb. 24 – Valley County EOC Building 108 W. Spring St., Cascade

After reviewing public comments, proposals will be presented to the Commission at the March 24 Commission meeting at the Fish and Game headquarters office in Boise.

