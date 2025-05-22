Fish and Game is seeking public comment on its draft Mountain Goat Management Plan for 2025-30

Hunters and other interested parties have until June 8 to comment on a draft Idaho Mountain Goat Management Plan for 2025-30. Commenters are encouraged to review the draft plan and state if they generally support, support with concerns, or do not support the draft plan. Commenters can address specific items of support or concern in the "general comments" section.

People can submit comments here.

The plan will provide guidance for Fish and Game to implement management actions that will aid in the protection and management of mountain goat populations and guide harvest recommendations. A final draft of the plan will be presented to the Fish and Game Commission for their consideration at the July 16-17 in Coeur d’Alene.

The six-year plan includes management direction for the following areas: