Onli Travel Announces First Public Look at Revolutionary New Travel Product

The modular Revolution Rolling Pack, which splits into three bags.

The Revolution Rolling Pack can be rolled as a 4-wheel spinner or carried as a backpack.

This is an infographic of some of the main features of the Revolution Rolling Pack, from Onli Travel.

The Revolution Rolling Pack by Onli Travel is the world’s first modular 4 wheel spinner.

Onli Travel will demonstrate it’s revolutionary modular 4-wheel spinner at four Travel and Adventure shows, in Washington DC, Boston, New York, and Los Angeles.

Modular luggage can adapt to your journey, and solve many travel problems. For example, if the airplane is crowded, the bag can be taken apart, so that it will fit, without needing to be gate-checked.”
— Dave Logan
BROOKLINE, MA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onli Travel, the leading inventor and designer of modular and transformative luggage systems, (website: www.OnliTravel.com) announced today that it will show it’s revolutionary new product - the Revolution Rolling Pack - at four upcoming Travel and Adventure Shows:

Washington DC - February 26th and 27th
Boston - March 5th and 6th
Los Angeles - March 12th and 13th
New York - March 19th and 20th

Details are in this blog post.

These shows will be the first time the modular Revolution Rolling Pack will be available for in-person demonstrations to the public.

“We’re excited to show people this amazing new product,” said Dave Logan, Onli Travel’s Founder and CEO. He continued, “Modular luggage can adapt to your journey, and solve many travel problems. For example, if the airplane is crowded, the bag can be taken apart, so that it will fit, without needing to be gate-checked.”

Onli Travel’s patented Revolution Rolling Pack combines three unique bags into one. The three components can be zipped together to be rolled or carried as a backpack, enabling one bag for travel, with the ability to split apart and reconfigure the bags individually as needed. Using Onli Travel’s patented design, it incorporates a four wheel Expandable Spinner that glides easily through airports with two backpacks that can be worn together, used separately, or attached to the expandable spinner- a front Messenger Tote Pack that can be worn as a cross-body messenger bag, a shoulder bag, or as a backpack, and a rear Expandable Daypack that opens like a suitcase and can expand into a weekender bag.

An infographic of the system’s main capabilities is at https://onlitravel.com/pages/revolution-rolling-pack.

“We make one-bag travel easy,” said Logan, “So everyone can travel more freely and flexibly, with less stress.”

Onli Travel pioneered modular, reconfigurable luggage when it launched the Venture Rolling Pack in 2019. The company received a patent for it’s unique modular design, which enables modular units to be recombined together for different configurations and uses.

The new Revolution Rolling Pack will be available in the spring of 2022, and will initially be launched on Kickstarter. Following the Kickstarter launch, the product will be available on Onli Travel’s website (www.OnliTravel.com), as well as through other distribution channels.

More information is available on the company’s website, at www.OnliTravel.com.

Contact: Onli Travel has a press kit available at https://onlitravel.com/pages/press-kit, and can also be contacted for more information at info@onlitravel.com.

Dave Logan
Onli Travel, LLC
Info@onlitravel.com

Key Features of the Revolution Rolling Pack modular luggage system.

About

Onli Travel's vision is simple: we want customers to travel better. With greater ease, more flexibility, and less stress. Our concept of modular luggage enables one bag to anticipate and meet your needs, whether commuting to work, exploring a new city, hopping on a plane for a four-day business trip… or for three weeks trekking halfway across the world. We want to defeat airport and airline stress, and replace it with convenience, productivity… and maybe eleven some adventure or fun! We want our customers to be able to: -Travel with only one bag and have everything they need -Never have to check a bag -Have more freedom of movement on their journey -Travel as they want, for business or pleasure -Travel can nourish the soul. Travel better. Onli Travel was founded after over 25 years of business, adventure, and vacation travel to over 40 countries in all kinds of environments. Dave Logan, the founder of Onli Travel has been an adventure traveler in all types of remote locations and have also travelled to hundreds of cities for business meetings. As airlines tightened requirements, as baggage fees rose, and as planes became more crowded, Dave wanted to use technology and design to help people travel hassle free and easily adapt on the fly to whatever their journey throws at them. Onli Travel was born on a frigid runway in South Dakota, when Dave was forced to gate check his bag and had to wait for it in sub-zero temperatures. He thought “why can’t I design a modular bag, so that it never has to be checked”? He decided that he could. Onli Travel launched on Kickstarter in April of 2019 with a three-part modular bag that is part rolling bag and part backpack, that will work perfectly in your daily life and is also a one-bag travel solution. For its original design Onli Travel received a US patent (#10694834) on June 30, 2020. For the last two years we have been working on a new and improved version of our one bag travel solution that is a four-wheel rolling suitcase in addition to a backpack. We are expecting to launch in early 2022 on Kickstarter. Please visit our website at www.onlitravel.com to sign up for updates and the latest news!

