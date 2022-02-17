Onli Travel Announces First Public Look at Revolutionary New Travel Product
Onli Travel will demonstrate it’s revolutionary modular 4-wheel spinner at four Travel and Adventure shows, in Washington DC, Boston, New York, and Los Angeles.
Modular luggage can adapt to your journey, and solve many travel problems. For example, if the airplane is crowded, the bag can be taken apart, so that it will fit, without needing to be gate-checked.”BROOKLINE, MA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onli Travel, the leading inventor and designer of modular and transformative luggage systems, (website: www.OnliTravel.com) announced today that it will show it’s revolutionary new product - the Revolution Rolling Pack - at four upcoming Travel and Adventure Shows:
Washington DC - February 26th and 27th
Boston - March 5th and 6th
Los Angeles - March 12th and 13th
New York - March 19th and 20th
These shows will be the first time the modular Revolution Rolling Pack will be available for in-person demonstrations to the public.
“We’re excited to show people this amazing new product,” said Dave Logan, Onli Travel’s Founder and CEO. He continued, “Modular luggage can adapt to your journey, and solve many travel problems. For example, if the airplane is crowded, the bag can be taken apart, so that it will fit, without needing to be gate-checked.”
Onli Travel’s patented Revolution Rolling Pack combines three unique bags into one. The three components can be zipped together to be rolled or carried as a backpack, enabling one bag for travel, with the ability to split apart and reconfigure the bags individually as needed. Using Onli Travel’s patented design, it incorporates a four wheel Expandable Spinner that glides easily through airports with two backpacks that can be worn together, used separately, or attached to the expandable spinner- a front Messenger Tote Pack that can be worn as a cross-body messenger bag, a shoulder bag, or as a backpack, and a rear Expandable Daypack that opens like a suitcase and can expand into a weekender bag.
An infographic of the system’s main capabilities is at https://onlitravel.com/pages/revolution-rolling-pack.
“We make one-bag travel easy,” said Logan, “So everyone can travel more freely and flexibly, with less stress.”
Onli Travel pioneered modular, reconfigurable luggage when it launched the Venture Rolling Pack in 2019. The company received a patent for it’s unique modular design, which enables modular units to be recombined together for different configurations and uses.
The new Revolution Rolling Pack will be available in the spring of 2022, and will initially be launched on Kickstarter. Following the Kickstarter launch, the product will be available on Onli Travel’s website (www.OnliTravel.com), as well as through other distribution channels.
More information is available on the company’s website, at www.OnliTravel.com.
Contact: Onli Travel has a press kit available at https://onlitravel.com/pages/press-kit, and can also be contacted for more information at info@onlitravel.com.
