Onli Travel Announces First Public Look at Revolutionary New Travel Product

Onli Travel's vision is simple: we want customers to travel better. With greater ease, more flexibility, and less stress. Our concept of modular luggage enables one bag to anticipate and meet your needs, whether commuting to work, exploring a new city, hopping on a plane for a four-day business trip… or for three weeks trekking halfway across the world. We want to defeat airport and airline stress, and replace it with convenience, productivity… and maybe eleven some adventure or fun! We want our customers to be able to: -Travel with only one bag and have everything they need -Never have to check a bag -Have more freedom of movement on their journey -Travel as they want, for business or pleasure -Travel can nourish the soul. Travel better. Onli Travel was founded after over 25 years of business, adventure, and vacation travel to over 40 countries in all kinds of environments. Dave Logan, the founder of Onli Travel has been an adventure traveler in all types of remote locations and have also travelled to hundreds of cities for business meetings. As airlines tightened requirements, as baggage fees rose, and as planes became more crowded, Dave wanted to use technology and design to help people travel hassle free and easily adapt on the fly to whatever their journey throws at them. Onli Travel was born on a frigid runway in South Dakota, when Dave was forced to gate check his bag and had to wait for it in sub-zero temperatures. He thought “why can’t I design a modular bag, so that it never has to be checked”? He decided that he could. Onli Travel launched on Kickstarter in April of 2019 with a three-part modular bag that is part rolling bag and part backpack, that will work perfectly in your daily life and is also a one-bag travel solution. For its original design Onli Travel received a US patent (#10694834) on June 30, 2020. For the last two years we have been working on a new and improved version of our one bag travel solution that is a four-wheel rolling suitcase in addition to a backpack. We are expecting to launch in early 2022 on Kickstarter. Please visit our website at www.onlitravel.com to sign up for updates and the latest news!